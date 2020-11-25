The Black Friday Android game and app deals just keep coming. After seeing a massive selection of notable offers go live yesterday, there are now plenty more to add to the list this afternoon. These include everything from XCOM: Enemy Within and One Deck Dungeon to Slayaway Camp, SUBURBIA, ELOH, and Sentinels of the Multiverse. Hit the fold for a complete look at today’s best Black Friday Android app deals and head over to our deal hub for more.
Early Black Friday Android App Deals:
- Cake Duel FREE (Reg. $6)
- The Westport Independent FREE (Reg. $1)
- Slayaway Camp $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- XCOM: Enemy Within $2 (Reg. $5)
- SUBURBIA City Building Game $1 (Reg. $8)
- Sentinels of the Multiverse $1 (Reg. $7)
- One Deck Dungeon $3 (Reg. $7)
- ELOH $1 (Reg. $3)
- Full Pipe: Puzzle Adventure $1 (Reg. $3)
- Braveland Pirate $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- Rusty Lake Hotel $1 (Reg. $2)
- Rusty Lake: Roots $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- Rusty Lake Paradise $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- Vitamins and Minerals $1 (Reg. $3)
- Network Manager – Network Tools $3 (Reg. $6)
- Potion Explosion $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- HD Contact Widgets+ $1 (Reg. $2)
- The Lion’s Song $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Voice Recorder Pro $2.50 (Reg. $5)
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- Cuticon Hexa FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Money Manager FREE (Reg. $3)
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night $1 (Reg. $3)
- Monument Valley 2 $1 (Reg. $5)
- Human: Fall Flat $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition $1 (Reg. $5)
- The House of Da Vinci $1 (Reg. $5)
- The Room: Old Sins $1 (Reg. $5)
- The White Door $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- The Almost Gone $1 (Reg. $4)
- Farming Simulator 20 $3.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $1 (Reg. $5)
- Spirit XHD $2 (Reg. $4)
- Human Anatomy Atlas 2021 $1 (Reg. $25)
- Muscle Premium – Human Anatomy $1 (Reg. $25)
- tinyCam PRO $2 (Reg. $4)
- Monopoly $1 (Reg. $4)
- The Game of Life $1 (Reg. $3)
- The Game of Life 2 $1 (Reg. $4)
- THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations $1 (Reg. $2)
- Bloons TD 6 $1 (Reg. $5)
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar $2 (Reg. $10)
- Samorost 3 $1 (Reg. $5)
- Machinarium $1 (Reg. $5)
- Very Little Nightmares $2 (Reg. $7)
- Reventure $1 (Reg. $3)
- NBA 2K20 $1 (Reg. $6)
- This Is the Police 2 $1.50 (Reg. $8)
More on XCOM Enemy Within:
Black Friday Android app deals: XCOM: Enemy Within is a standalone expansion to the 2012 strategy game of the year XCOM®: Enemy Unknown and it’s now available on GooglePlay devices! Enemy Within features the core gameplay of Enemy Unknown plus more exciting content. Check out the new soldiers, abilities, enemies, maps, missions, and multiplayer mode for the fresh new strategy gaming experience!
