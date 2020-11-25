The Black Friday Android game and app deals just keep coming. After seeing a massive selection of notable offers go live yesterday, there are now plenty more to add to the list this afternoon. These include everything from XCOM: Enemy Within and One Deck Dungeon to Slayaway Camp, SUBURBIA, ELOH, and Sentinels of the Multiverse. Hit the fold for a complete look at today’s best Black Friday Android app deals and head over to our deal hub for more.

Early Black Friday Android App Deals:

Black Friday deals are in full swing now with huge price drops across just about every product category. Today we spotted a new Motorola sale event with up to $400 off Android smartphones that now sits alongside ongoing TCL offers. AT&T also launched its holiday sale with some notable handset deals this morning alongside the Philips Hue Black Friday sale. But we are now tracking some great Chromebook sales including Lenovo’s 14-inch S330 and this morning’s fresh new price drop on HP’s 14-inch 1080p model. Hit up today’s smartphone accessories roundup for all of your audio and charging needs as well.

Black Friday game deals: Pokemon Let’s Go, Genesis Classics, Mega Man 11, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on XCOM Enemy Within:

Black Friday Android app deals: XCOM: Enemy Within is a standalone expansion to the 2012 strategy game of the year XCOM®: Enemy Unknown and it’s now available on GooglePlay devices! Enemy Within features the core gameplay of Enemy Unknown plus more exciting content. Check out the new soldiers, abilities, enemies, maps, missions, and multiplayer mode for the fresh new strategy gaming experience!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!