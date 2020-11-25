Protect your loved ones at up to 60% off in the Malwarebytes Black Friday sale from $20

The Malwarebytes Black Friday pricing is now live on its individual and multi-device plans. Whether it’s a little bit of extra peace of mind for yourself, or just extra protection for the kids and grandma, Malwarebytes guards folks against “online scams, infected sites, and malicious links” as well as providing online privacy measures and up-to-date threat analysis. Best of all, you can lock all of this in at a major discount right now. Head below for more deals on the Malwarebytes Black Friday pricing. 

Malwarebytes Black Friday pricing:

The Malwarebytes Black Friday pricing comes in two forms this year:  Malwarebytes Premium (single device) and the Malwarebytes Premium + Privacy bundle (five devices), both of which are heavily discounted for the holidays:

Compatible with both Mac and Windows machines, both options protect against real-time threats, ransomware, harmful sites, and malware. But the privacy bundle also includes VPN access for improving your online privacy, encrypting your Wi-Fi connection, and allowing for a virtual IP address. In other words, both of which are great options for protecting folks who don’t understand what any of this really is and now, at an extremely discounted price. 

Don’t forget about our other Black Friday app deals including Parallels Desktop 16, Affinity Photo and Designer, Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements, and all of the now live Black Friday iOS and Android app deals

More details on Malwarebytes:

The security software that comes built into your computer or mobile device covers the basics, but it can’t always stop new, advanced, or rapidly-evolving threats. It also doesn’t do much to protect against threats like phishing emails and scam sites that aren’t software-based. ooking for the best online protection – upgrade to Malwarebytes Premium + Privacy VPN bundle. Using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) helps you remain private when browsing online

