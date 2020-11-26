Fluidfreeride offering big savings, free electric scooters (and planting 100 trees per sale!)

Miami-based Fluidfreeride is one of my favorite scooter distributors in the US. I’ve visited their headquarters, tested at least a half dozen of their scooters, and I highly recommend the company.

And now they are making it even easier to support them by not only offering a great early Black Friday sale including an option for “buy one, get one free” e-scooters, but they are also teaming up with Trees for the Future to plant 100 trees for every scooter deal sold. Head below for all of this year’s deals.

As the company explained:

“Our partner Trees for the Future has been planting over 150 million trees over the last 30 years. Their approach not only helps to offset carbon emissions but also breaks the cycle of poverty by engaging local communities to develop sustainable agriculture and care for the new trees we are planting with your support.”

If you want to help get those trees planted and also find your way onto a new electric scooter, check out FFR’s big deals below.

CityRider electric scooter

The CityRider is a lightweight, simple and easy-to-use electric scooter with a top speed of 18 mph and a range of 10 miles. It is designed for short trips in the city, an area in which it excels. I found it to be a great competitor to the typical, cheap Xiaomi style scooters. And it’s got an awesome wooden deck to boot!

Normally priced at $499, the CityRider is currently on sale for $150 off at $349.

Horizon electric scooter

The Fluidfreeride Horizon electric scooter is a step up compared to the CityRider. It has a faster top speed of 25 mph and a longer range of 20-25 miles depending on the battery option selected.

It is normally priced at either $749 or $849 for the two battery options, but both are available for $150 off now.

WideWheel Pro electric scooter

The WideWheel Pro has been one of the best known scooters of the past year. With its extra wide wheels and full suspension design, it is tons of fun for riding on both the pavement and light trails.

The dual motor version is incredibly powerful; it’s enough to make you really need to hold on when you pull the throttle and rocket up to 25 mph!

You can grab this bestselling electric scooter now for a crazy good deal of $999, which is $350 off of the MSRP!

Quick4 electric scooter

The Quick4 from Inokim is another 25 mph scooter, but one that draws on over a decade of design experience. This high quality scooter is designed for long range commuting of up to 40 miles per charge.

Normally priced at $1,799, it is on sale now for just $1,399.

Mantis 8 electric scooter

The Mantis 8 is the newest addition to the FFR lineup, and offers long travel suspension on both wheels for a great ride across all types of terrain.

If you want to be able to ride an electric scooter off a curb and barely feel it, this is the scooter for you. And with a 28 mph top speed, it’s even faster than the models listed above.

The MSRP of $1,399 is marked down to just $1,149 during the sale.

Mantis 10 electric scooter

The Mantis 10 is the big brother of the Mantis 8, offering higher speeds of up to 40 mph and even more power. This electric scooter is a thrill and a half. It has over 250 5-star reviews, and I gave it a glowing review myself when I tested it out.

Normally priced at $1,699, the Mantis 10 is marked down to $1,499.

Inokim OX and OXO electric scooters

When it comes to off-road electric scooters, its hard to beat the expertise that Inokim has put into their OX and OXO electric scooters.

The single sided swingarms and full suspension give the scooters an awesome, aggressive look. And the performance of 28 mph speeds and 40 mile ranges show that the scooters mean business.

You can find them marked down by as much as $300 for the different models during the early Black Friday sale.

And as an added bonus, if you buy an OXO electric scooter, Fluidfreeride will give you a free Inokim Mini2 electric scooter.

It’s a great way to get an extra gift for a loved one, or to ensure that you always have a riding partner!

