Top-rated Stanley cookware from $8 highlights this Thanksgiving Day Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Stanley drinkware and insulated bottles. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Deals start at just $8. Our top pick is the Stanley Classic Insulated Wide Mouth Bottle for $14.86. As a comparison, it typically goes for $25 or so. Today’s deal is $1 under our previous mention. This popular insulated bottle and hold just over 1-quart of liquid and keeps it hot or cold for up to 24-hours. It’s a great option for ensuring that your coffee stays warm all day and the included cup on top is a great touch. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other notable deals include:

Make sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals on top-rated Stanley thermoses and accessories. I’ve been using one of these insulated bottles for a while now, and I have to say, they really do live up to the hype.

Of course, there are plenty more home goods deals to go around this Black Friday. That includes great prices on Keurig, indoor smart gardens, and whole-home humidifiers.

Stanley Insulated Bottle features:

KEEP IT HOT OR COLD: Our Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle is made with superior insulation that keeps liquids (soup, coffee, tea) hot or cold drinks cool for up to 24 hours It’s also made with BPA-free materials, keeping its contents safe to consume

TOUGH AND DURABLE: The rust-proof 18/8 stainless steel construction on this insulated thermos means it can work just as hard as you do without impacting its performance This is an ideal bottle to throw into your truck, work bag or travel with it

MULTI-PURPOSE LID: The Stanley thermos is designed with a leak-resistant lid, so you can put it in your backpack without worrying about any spills The wide mouth of the thermos helps with easy pouring into the lid that doubles as an eight-ounce cup

