Take $350 from Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro and score a new Amazon all-time low

Amazon offers Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/16GB/1TB for $2,449 shipped. That’s down $350 from the regular going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and $50 under our previous mention. You can currently save $300 on the 512GB model, bringing the price down to $2,099. There’s up to 1TB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers additional I/O for $20. If you’re using your new MacBook Pro as a centerpiece of a work from home setup, having a USB-C hub like this is crucial. The 5-in-1 design delivers multiple USB ports, HDMI, and card readers.

Our Apple guide continues to be jam-packed with deals this Black Friday. Notable price drops can be found on the latest iPhones, Apple’s new M1-powered Mac mini and MacBooks, plus iPads, as well. Browse through all of the latest Apple deals right here for more.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

Ninth-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor

Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

AMD Radeon Pro 5500M Graphics with GDDR6 memory

Ultrafast SSD

Intel UHD Graphics 630

Six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers

