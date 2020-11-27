Take $350 from Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro and score a new Amazon all-time low

-
AmazonAppleBlack Friday 2020
$350 off $2,099+

Amazon offers Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/16GB/1TB for $2,449 shipped. That’s down $350 from the regular going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and $50 under our previous mention. You can currently save $300 on the 512GB model, bringing the price down to $2,099. There’s up to 1TB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers additional I/O for $20. If you’re using your new MacBook Pro as a centerpiece of a work from home setup, having a USB-C hub like this is crucial. The 5-in-1 design delivers multiple USB ports, HDMI, and card readers.

Our Apple guide continues to be jam-packed with deals this Black Friday. Notable price drops can be found on the latest iPhones, Apple’s new M1-powered Mac mini and MacBooks, plus iPads, as well. Browse through all of the latest Apple deals right here for more.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • Ninth-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor
  • Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology
  • Touch Bar and Touch ID
  • AMD Radeon Pro 5500M Graphics with GDDR6 memory
  • Ultrafast SSD
  • Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Black Friday 2020

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Black Friday SanDisk discounts: 512GB microSD Card $80,...
JBL Link View falls to new all-time low for Black Frida...
Amazon’s Levi Flash Sale offers up to 40% off app...
Logic Pro-supported Launchpad controllers see rare pric...
Disney Black Friday deals up to 70% off from $5: Toys, ...
Digital artists can save up to 25% on Wacom drawing tab...
Simple Modern tumbler and water bottles now start from ...
Amazon’s Calvin Klein Sale offers stocking stuffe...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to $100

Apple’s new MacBooks and Mac mini see first discounts with these exclusive deals

$663+ Learn More
$100 off

Apple’s new M1-powered MacBook Air/Pro on sale for Black Friday from $899

From $899 Learn More
36% off

Black Friday SanDisk discounts: 512GB microSD Card $80, 64GB USB-C Flash Drive $11, more

From $11 Learn More
70% off

JBL Link View falls to new all-time low for Black Friday at $90 (Save up to 70%)

$90 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: November 27, 2020 – Black Friday edition

Listen now
40% off

Amazon’s Levi Flash Sale offers up to 40% off apparel for the whole family from $5

From $5 Learn More
$60 off

Logic Pro-supported Launchpad controllers see rare price drops for Black Friday from $95

From $95 Learn More
40% off

Disney Black Friday deals up to 70% off from $5: Toys, t-shirts, blankets, much more

From $5 Learn More