Citizen, Bulova, and many other watches fall as low as $19 for Black Friday (Up to 60% off)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 60% off Citizen, Bulova, and many other watches. Our favorite is the Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph Stainless Steel Watch (CA4184-81E) for $201.32 shipped. That’s $122 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. Thanks to a gunmetal-tone style, this watch is bound to stand out. Both its case and bracelet are comprised of stainless steel, and the timepiece is water-resistant up to 333-feet. The case size measures 48mm, yielding a large style that’s bound to help it stand out. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches from $19.

More watches on sale:

For even more watch deals, be sure to swing by our recent roundup. Leading the pack is Citizen’s military-inspired Chandler timepiece at $176 off. That’s only the start, peruse the full list to see what else is available.

Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Watch features:

  • Gunmetal-tone stainless steel watch with tonal bezel and dial featuring three subdials and date window between four and five o’clock. The watch has a bracelet band
  • 48 mm stainless steel case with mineral dial window,Water Resistance : WR100/10Bar/333ft, Swimming, Showering & Snorkeling
  • Stainless steel band with Fold-over-clasp-with-hidden-double-push-button closure

