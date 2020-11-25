Citizen’s military-inspired Chandler timepiece hits new low, many more from $26 (Up to $176 off)

Today at Amazon we’ve found some new Citizen and Timex timepiece discounts up to 54% off. Our top pick is the Citizen Eco-Drive Chandler Sport Watch at $149 shipped. That’s $176 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $16. If you’re on the hunt for a no-fuss timepiece with a high-end appearance, this could be the one. It boasts a military-inspired design with 12/24 hour time on the dial. A midnight blue-colored backdrop makes the whole thing pop alongside its stainless steel case and bracelet. Citizen’s Eco-Drive technology is onboard, ensuring any light source will power it so you don’t have to fiddle with batteries. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watch deals priced from $26.

More watch deals:

These deals are on top of the new models we spotted yesterday. Swing by that post to find more options from Citizen, Timex, and Skagen. Pricing starts at $65 with discounts as steep as 49% off. After eyeing several of the discounts, we liked Citizen’s Eco-Drive Avion the most. Buyers can currently snag it for $81 off, but that’s just one of many other deals there.

Citizen Chandler Sport Watch features:

For a rugged look with a comfortable fit, The CITIZEN military-inspired watch fits the bill. A chronograph watch featuring 12/24 hour-time appears in a midnight blue dial with stainless steel case and bracelet and date. Featuring our Eco-Drive technology – powered by light, any light. Never needs a battery. Caliber number H500.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!