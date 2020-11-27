JBL’s latest speakers now up to 38% off for Black Friday starting at $30

-
AmazonPortable Bluetooth SpeakersBlack Friday 2020jbl
$30+

As part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is discounting a selection of JBL portable Bluetooth speakers starting at $30 shipped. Included here are even some of JBL’s latest offerings, including its Xtreme 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $314.95. Down from $350, today’s offer is the very first price cut on the recent release and subsequently a new all-time low. JBL’s Xtreme 3 delivers an IP67 waterproof design with 15-hour playback, four built-in drivers, and an all-around rugged build. There’s also multi-device pairing for seamlessly switching between two smartphones and more. Having launched back in September, reviews are still coming in. But the previous-generation model carries a 4.7/5 star rating from over 4,400 customers, much like everything else in today’s sale. Head below for more.

Other notable JBL discounts:

Don’t forget that we’re seeing seeing a $50 price cut on the ultra-portable Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2, alongside other speakers from the brand. Or if you’d prefer to go with something a bit more unique, Urbanears’ stylish Bluetooth speakers are currently 50% off and down to new all-time low.

JBL Xtreme 3 features:

With four drivers and two JBL Bass Radiators, the Xtreme 3 effortlessly deliver dynamic, immersive sound with deep bass and plenty of detail. Packed with an incredible 15 hours of battery life, the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you party all day and into the night. The JBL Xtreme 3 is IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can bring your speaker anywhere.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone,…

Black Friday 2020 jbl

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Black Friday delivers Masterbuilt smoker, grill, and mo...
Capture holiday memories with Sony’s α7/α6000 l...
RESPAWN gaming desks and chairs fall as low as $148 for...
Apple Watch deals start at $110 for Black Friday: Serie...
Black Friday Petcube pet cam deals from $31: Play 2 las...
Clear a 20- by 10-inch path through the snow with this ...
Lodge’s 6.5-Qt. Cast Iron Dutch Ovens see huge pr...
Samsung Galaxy tablets up to $150 off: Tab S7/+ from $5...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $100

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 falls to new all-time low at $50 (Save 50%), more

$50 Learn More
Up to 50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Tribit StormBox IPX7 Speaker $47 (22% off), more

From $9 Learn More
Up to $300 off

OnePlus Black Friday sale discounts 8 Pro to $750, 7T $349, more + free OnePlus Buds

From $30 Learn More
Up to 30% off

Philips Hue Black Friday sale takes up to 30% off latest HomeKit bulbs, lightstrips, more

Shop now Learn More
Up to 40%

Anker launches biggest sale of the year ahead of Black Friday, deals from $9

From $9 Learn More
31% off

Black Friday delivers Masterbuilt smoker, grill, and more discounts from $49 (Up to 31% off)

From $49 Learn More
Up to 35% off

Capture holiday memories with Sony’s α7/α6000 lineup of cameras priced from $848

From $848 Learn More
28% off

RESPAWN gaming desks and chairs fall as low as $148 for Black Friday (Up to 28% off)

From $148 Learn More