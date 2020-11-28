Amazon’s In-House Activewear Sale offers deals from $4 Prime shipped: Peak Velocity, more

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off activewear from its in-house brands including Peak Velocity, Amazon Essentials, Starter, and more. Amazon Prime Members receive complimentary delivery on orders of $25 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the trendy Peak Velocity Men’s Mid-Town Lightweight Tech Fleece Jogger Pants that are marked down to $24.50. Regularly these pants are priced at $35 and you can find them in four versatile color options. This style would make a great Christmas gift idea and they’re nice for lounging, workouts, or casual outings. The fabric is also lightweight and made with a double knit cotton to promote warmth. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks from Amazon include:
- Amazon EssentialsTech Fleece Full-Zip Hooded $21 (Orig. $30)
- Starter Men’s 6-Pack Crew Socks $8 (Orig. $15)
- Starter Women’s High-Waisted Leggings $13 (Orig. $26)
- Peak Velocity Full-Zip Hoodie $22 (Orig. $36)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, you will also want to check out the Lululemon Black Friday Sale that’s still live and offering deals starting at just $9. Plus, Nike is also offering an extra 20% off sale styles including Dri-FIT, Jordan, and more.
Peak Velocity Tech Fleece Joggers feature:
- This Peak Velocity Mid-Town Tech Fleece Jogger features modern styling, an athletic fit in a soft, lightweight, perfromance inspiried fabric.
- Tech Fleece is crafted from a double knit cotton with polyester, offering warmth and comfort.
- Jogger style features an athletic fit for comfortable, easy fit around the legs and is tapered towards the bottom leg opening.
- Check out more activewear from Peak Velocity by visiting amazon.com/peakvelocity
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!