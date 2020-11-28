Twinkle Star Christmas lights are on sale from $6 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Twinkle Star LLC (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its Outdoor LED Lights priced from $6 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the Meteor Shower Rain Lights for $12.74, which is down from its $18 going rate. You’ll find that today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These LEDs offer white meteor shower tubes, which have 36 LEDs each for a total of 288 LEDs on the string. You can hang them from your porch, trees, or anywhere else to get a unique lighting effect that can mimic meteor showers or snow falling in the night sky. Plus, you can connect up to five together to make it super simple to cover larger areas. Rated 4.4/5 stars. There’s plenty more on sale, including multi-color lights and just about anything else you could need, so check out this landing page for more details.

Need a way to let guests or delivery drivers know how to get to the front door at night? Well, these solar LED ground lights are up to the task. There’s no wiring or batteries required since they’re solar-powered, and given that you get eight for around $18, it’s fairly budget-focused as well.

For a higher-end look, check out Nanoleaf’s Black Friday sale which is still live. Up to 30% off is available here, and the deals start at $108 in our roundup and you’ll find plenty of HomeKit-enabled smart lighting to choose from.

Twinkle Star Meteor Shower Light features:

Meteor Shower Rain Lights- This is a set of white LED meteor shower tube lights, each kit includes 8 tubes, 36 LED per tube, total of 288 LEDs providing a wonderful glittering effect. The lights of each bulb turn on and off one by one, quickly like a meteor shower or a snow falling in the night sky.

Connectable- End to end connectors allow you to connect multiple sets together up to 5 strings. It gives you plenty of Christmas lights for decorating trees, and other Christmas Decoration.

Premium Quality & Energy Saving- Made of high quality PVC, these strings are waterproof, dustproof, corrosion resistant and durable. It is energy saving with low power consumption.

