Illuminate your walkways with an 8-pack of solar LED ground lights for under $2.50 each

Lc_smarts (100% positive feedback past 30-days) via Amazon is offering an 8-pack of Biling Solar LED Ground Lights for $18.19 Prime shipped. Normally $24, today’s deal saves 24% and is the best available. These lights are perfect for lining a sidewalk or driveway as they provide just a little bit of illumination so you know where to walk. Being solar-powered, no batteries or wires are required for them to run, and installation is super simple. Just stick them into the ground and let the sun charge them up. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

For a little bit different style, this 2-pack of 200 LED 66-foot multi-color string lights is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. You’ll also find that they’re solar-powered, but the string lights are perfect for lining your porch or patio with. Being multi-colored, it’s great for decorating for Christmas, and since it’s solar-powered, there are no extension cords to run or plugs to use. At $17, it’s an easy recommendation for all to have.

In other news, did you see that the Jackery Explorer 300 portable battery is on sale for Black Friday? It pairs great with solar panels for off-the-grid power and is down to just $300 right now, saving you $50 from its normal going rate.

Biling Solar LED Ground Light features:

  • Upgraded Solar Panel & Long Working Time – Compared with other 600mAh solar ground lights on the market, the conversion rate of Biling solar panels is increased by 20%, and the battery capacity is increased to 800mAh. This means that the same irradiation time, Biling solar lights absorb and More energy is stored, so Billing solar lights will be brighter and work longer.
  • Super Waterproof and Durable – Our solar lights are made of ultra-high hardness stainless steel and PC material, and is fixed with 6 strong screws, which makes the Biling solar disk lights have super high waterproof performance of IP65 and anti rust, can withstand 100KG pressure. Biling solar ground lights work properly in all weather, no worries about rain, snow, frost, or sleet.
  • Unique Lights Shell Grid & Stake Non-Slip Design – The grid design above the LEDS to keep the landscape light more brighter and even. Black spike stake made of harder reinforced plastic instead of flimsy plastic. 

