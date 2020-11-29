Amazon’s Jewelry Sale offers up to 50% off diamond earrings + necklaces perfect for gifting

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Diamond and Gemstone Jewelry from The Diamond Channel, Parade of Jewels, and more. Amazon Prime Members receive complimentary delivery, or in orders of $25 otherwise. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Diamond Channel’s Diamond Stud Earrings for $101.99. These diamond earrings are regularly priced at $170 and that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in six months. This style is timeless and a piece of jewelry she will be grabbing for years to come. They will also pair with any outfit and the screw on backing makes the secure on your ears. You can choose from a yellow or white coloring and they’re rated 4.2/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

Finally, you will want to be sure to check out the Nike Cyber Monday Sale that’s offering 25% off your purchase. Plus, Backcountry is also having a Cyber Event that’s taking up to 60% off sitewide and offering deals from $25.

The Diamond Channel Stud Earrings feature:

  • Surprise your wife or girlfriend on your anniversary, make the most stunning Mother’s Day gift or dazzle your daughter on her graduation day with a pair of 14K gold, certified real diamond earrings for women by The Diamond Channel.
  • Every single ethically-sourced diamond has been hand-picked by our experts and comes with a certification by the American Gemological Society so you can impress with a pair of head-turning genuine diamond stud earrings.
  • You can choose our modern 14K white gold diamond stud earrings for women or the timeless classic 14K yellow gold women’s diamond earrings in multiple carat sizes (ranging from 0.20 carats to 2.00 carats).

