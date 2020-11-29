Control Christmas trees, outdoor lights, more with BN-Link smart plugs + switches from $7.50

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, BN-LINK (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its smart plugs and switches priced from $7.50 Prime shipped. One of our favorite deals is the Triple Outdoor Water Resistant Photoelectric Timer/Remote Plug for $11.19. Normally $16, today’s deal saves you 30% and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Christmas is officially on the horizon, and you might be getting ready to put up outdoor decorations. This plug is rated to be used outside and can provide three individually-controllable outlets to run your decorations off of. You can either turn them on or off manually with the included remote, or program it with the built-in timer, either utilizing just a countdown or a reoccurring amount of time-based on the sun going down, thanks to the photoelectric sensor. Rated 4.4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller. There’s plenty more to be had in this sale, so be sure to check it all out over at Amazon.

If you’re after a way to turn your Christmas tree on or off with your voice. This mini smart plug from GoSund is available at Amazon for just $9. It works with Alexa and Assistant for voice control, meaning you’ll be able to turn your Christmas tree (or other indoor decorations) on or off with ease.

Maybe you’re after smart home upgrades of another nature. Right now, Google’s Nest lineup is on sale from $17. You’ll find smart speakers, video doorbells, cameras, thermostats, and more discounted for Cyber Monday. These deals won’t last forever, so be sure to check it out before they’re gone.

BN-LINK Outdoor Water Resistant Plug features:

RAINTIGHT & WEATHERPROOF OUTDOOR CONTROL: Our outdoor timer’s smart photocell senses dusk/darkness and automatically turns on/off your lights. Use outdoors for your yard lighting, patio lighting, holiday decorations, and more! (Waterproof as long as unit is 1′ above ground).

EASY-TO-USE & CONVENIENT: Choose the schedule you want: dusk-dawn, 2h, 4h, 6h, or 8h after dusk. Simply plug in your lights, turn the dial or use the remote to control the the timer. Let our timer do the work for you.

3 GROUNDED OUTLETS WITH REMOTE CONTROL: Featuring a 6 inch cord and 3 grounded outlets. Remote signals of this photoelectric outdoor timer can travel through walls of up to 100 ft thick. The 3 outlets work simultaneously together, not independently of one another.

