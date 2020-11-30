Elgato Stream Deck Mini upgrades your streaming setup, more for $80 (Save 20%)

B&H is currently offering the Elgato Stream Deck Mini for $79.99 shipped. Down from $100, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, matches our previous mention, and is the best we’ve seen in almost eight months. Elgato Stream Deck Mini brings six customizable keys to your work setup or battlestation and makes it easy to trigger actions, launch apps, and more. Whether you’re a streamer looking to streamline your workflow or just want to take advantage of the one-touch features for your work from home setup, this accessory and its six mini LCD displays are worth a look. Over 6,400 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

When it comes to an accessory like the Stream Deck Mini, there aren’t many alternatives to make out for less cash. Though if you’re looking to upgrade your existing gaming mouse, going with the Logitech G600 MMO at $42 is a great option to capture a similar feature set to the Elgato device. On the side of the mouse, you’ll find 20 built-in buttons that can be programmed in various ways, just without the customizable LCD displays found above.

While you’re giving the battlestation some attention, it might be time to upgrade to a new monitor. We’re currently seeing a selection of monitors discounted for Cyber Monday starting at $90. But if it’s new components for the PC, Amazon’s Gold Box has you covered with CPU bundles, cases, motherboards, and more at up to 30% off. And then you’ll find all of the other notable price cuts live right now in our PC gaming guide.

Elgato Stream Deck Mini features:

Take control of your live video stream with the Stream Deck Mini from Elgato. Ideal for live streamers and content creators, the Stream Deck Mini features a wired USB connection and six LCD keys that can be programmed to trigger a wide variety of actions, including launching media, switching scenes, adjusting audio, and performing in-game actions.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!