Logitech LIGHTSYNC PC gaming mice and keyboards are up to 50% off from $15

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsCyber Monday 2020Logitech
50% off $15+

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Keyboard for $179.99 shipped. Usually selling for $230, here you’re saving 22% with today’s offer marking one of the first times we’ve seen this keyboard on sale and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. As one of Logitech’s latest battlestation upgrades, its new G915 TKL Keyboard sports a wireless design powered by the brand’s Lightspeed connectivity. There’s an aircraft-grade aluminum build alongside RGB LIGHTSYNC illumination, 40-hour battery life, and low-profile mechanical switches. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 665 customers and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more from $15.

Other Logitech LIGHTSYNC accessories:

Before you go shop all of the Cyber Monday PC gaming deals, be sure to check out our review of Logitech’s new Z407 sound system. The brand’s recent G Pro X Superlight mouse is also worth checking into, as it stands out from all of the aforementioned models thanks to being Logitech’s lightest gaming peripheral to date.

Logitech G915 Lightspeed Keyboard features:

G915 TKL is a new class of wireless mechanical gaming keyboard with three selections of low-profile GL switches and pro-grade 1 ms LIGHTSPEED wireless. Capable of delivering 40 hours of non-stop gaming on a full charge.. Fully customizable per-key, LIGHTSYNC RGB technology also reacts to in-game action, audio and screen color as you choose.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Cyber Monday 2020 Logitech

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Cyber Monday iOS + Mac app deals: Hyper Light Drifter, ...
Amazon Cyber Monday watch sale from $17: Fossil Hybrid ...
Save up to 30% on Govee smart light strips, temperature...
Amazon’s slashing prices on Sperry Boots for Cybe...
Coleman camping gear starts at $5 in today’s Amaz...
Cyber Monday game deals: Tsushima, TLOU II, Madden, Spi...
Gift these Nixplay smart digital photo frames at up to ...
adidas Cyber Monday Sale takes 30% off sitewide: Ultrab...
Show More Comments

Related

Save up to 22%

Save up to 22% on Logitech Lightspeed mice, keyboards, and more from $40

From $40 Learn More
Save up to 50%

Razer Black Friday sale takes up to 50% off gaming keyboards, mice, more from $33

$33+ Learn More
From $15

[Update: New deals] Black Friday PC Gaming Deals: Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox/PC $80, Ryzen 7 3700X $280, more

$80 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – PC Gaming: 27-inch 240Hz monitor $500, RTX 2070 Super PC $1,250, more

Learn More
Save up to 35%

HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, and more on sale from $25 (Save up to 35%)

From $25 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Cyber Monday iOS + Mac app deals: Hyper Light Drifter, Super Hydorah, Simply Yoga, more

FREE+ Learn More
50% off

Amazon Cyber Monday watch sale from $17: Fossil Hybrid $136.50, more up to 50% off

From $17 Learn More
30% off

Save up to 30% on Govee smart light strips, temperature sensors, more from $7

$7+ Learn More