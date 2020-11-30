Logitech LIGHTSYNC PC gaming mice and keyboards are up to 50% off from $15

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Keyboard for $179.99 shipped. Usually selling for $230, here you’re saving 22% with today’s offer marking one of the first times we’ve seen this keyboard on sale and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. As one of Logitech’s latest battlestation upgrades, its new G915 TKL Keyboard sports a wireless design powered by the brand’s Lightspeed connectivity. There’s an aircraft-grade aluminum build alongside RGB LIGHTSYNC illumination, 40-hour battery life, and low-profile mechanical switches. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 665 customers and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more from $15.

Other Logitech LIGHTSYNC accessories:

Before you go shop all of the Cyber Monday PC gaming deals, be sure to check out our review of Logitech’s new Z407 sound system. The brand’s recent G Pro X Superlight mouse is also worth checking into, as it stands out from all of the aforementioned models thanks to being Logitech’s lightest gaming peripheral to date.

Logitech G915 Lightspeed Keyboard features:

G915 TKL is a new class of wireless mechanical gaming keyboard with three selections of low-profile GL switches and pro-grade 1 ms LIGHTSPEED wireless. Capable of delivering 40 hours of non-stop gaming on a full charge.. Fully customizable per-key, LIGHTSYNC RGB technology also reacts to in-game action, audio and screen color as you choose.

