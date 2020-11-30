Save $300 or more on Razer’s latest Blade gaming laptops from $1,300

-
$300 off+ $1,300+

Amazon is currently offering the new Razer Blade 15 2020 Gaming Laptop 2.3GHz/512GB/16GB for $1,449.99 shipped. Usually fetching $1,800, today’s offer is good for a $350 discount, comes within $50 of the all-time low set 3-months ago, and is the best we’ve tracked otherwise. Razer’s latest gaming laptop comes equipped with a 144Hz 15-inch 1080p display alongside a portable form-factor. Everything is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, and 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card supplements the package. Alongside three USB 3.0 ports, there’s also Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. Wi-Fi 6 is also built-in, with Chroma RGB lighting adding some extra flair. Over 470 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more from $1,300.

Other Razer gaming laptop deals:

While we’re talking about ways to expand the battlestation, be sure to swing by our PC gaming guide for all of the best discounts this Cyber Monday. Earlier today, we tracked a series of Logitech LIGHTSYNC PC gear from $15 alongside a rare offer on the Elgato Stream Deck Mini at $80.

Razer Blade 15 2020 Gaming Laptop features:

The new Razer Blade 15 features NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics and the new 10th Gen Intel Core i7 6 core processor, to deliver amazing power and portability. The 15. 6″ smooth 144Hz Full HD display provides an immersive and insanely fast visual experience for gaming and beyond.

