Save $300 or more on Razer’s latest Blade gaming laptops from $1,300

Amazon is currently offering the new Razer Blade 15 2020 Gaming Laptop 2.3GHz/512GB/16GB for $1,449.99 shipped. Usually fetching $1,800, today’s offer is good for a $350 discount, comes within $50 of the all-time low set 3-months ago, and is the best we’ve tracked otherwise. Razer’s latest gaming laptop comes equipped with a 144Hz 15-inch 1080p display alongside a portable form-factor. Everything is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, and 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card supplements the package. Alongside three USB 3.0 ports, there’s also Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. Wi-Fi 6 is also built-in, with Chroma RGB lighting adding some extra flair. Over 470 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more from $1,300.

Razer Blade 15 2020 Gaming Laptop features:

The new Razer Blade 15 features NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics and the new 10th Gen Intel Core i7 6 core processor, to deliver amazing power and portability. The 15. 6″ smooth 144Hz Full HD display provides an immersive and insanely fast visual experience for gaming and beyond.

