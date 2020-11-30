Ubiquiti Cyber Monday sale goes live with new all-time lows + more from $13

Ubiquiti is launching its Cyber Monday sale today, offering a rare discount on its UniFi Dream Machine Pro, which is now down to $299 shipped. Normally fetching $379, like you’ll still pay at B&H, today’s offer is good for a 21% discount, marks the very first price cut, and is subsequently a new all-time low. For those looking to get in the Ubiquiti networking ecosystem, the UniFi Dream Machine Pro lives up to its name with premium features like 3.5Gb/s throughput, eight Gigabit Ethernet ports, 10G SFP+ connectivity, and a built-in display for monitoring network stats. On top of being a router, support for UniFi protect is built-in with a 3.5-inch hard drive slot, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for all of the other best Wi-Fi routers, modems, and networking deals this Cyber Monday.

Other Cyber Monday networking deals:

While you can still score a new all-time low on NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 System at $169, there are plenty of other networking deals to be had today. On top of the Ubiquiti Cyber Monday discounts and everything else above, we’re still tracking a series of QNAP NAS deals from $159, as well as these Intel NUC markdowns. Then go check out the details on Ubiquiti’s new UniFi Wi-Fi 6 access points, especially if you’ll be picking up the featured Dream Machine Pro.

UniFi Dream Machine Pro features:

Streamline your small to medium business network with the UniFi Dream Machine Pro. The enterprise-class network device integrates a security gateway, 10G SFP+ WAN, an eight-port Gigabit switch, and 2.5″ / 3.5″ hard drive support into a single 1U rack appliance for UniFi Controllers. Powered by a 1.7 GHz ARM Cortex-A57 Quad-Core processor, 4GB of memory, and 16GB of onboard eMMC flash storage, the security gateway offers an intrusion detection and protection system with a 3.5 Gb/s max throughput rate. 

