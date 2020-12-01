Smartphone Accessories: Millennium Falcon 10W Qi Charger $20 (60% off), more

-
67% off $4+

Today only, GameStop is currently offering the Star Wars Millennium Falcon 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad for $25 with free shipping in orders over $35. Typically fetching up to $50, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount, comes within $5 of the all-time low frnom four months ago, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. This Qi charging pad stands out from others on the market with a distinct design that any Star Wars fan is bound to enjoy. Alongside just being shaped like the Millennium Falcon, its hyperdrive engines double as a charging indicator while providing 10W of power to quickly refuel your smartphone. A USB cable and wall adapter are included, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 285 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

Millennium Falcon Wireless Charge Pad It may not look like much, but it’s got it where it counts. Compatible with Samsung, Apple and any other device that has wireless charging capabilities, she’ll have your phone topped up in light-speed.

This pad is also a detailed replica of the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy, which will look super stylish and cool on your desk. Plus, the thrusters glow blue when your device is fully charged. This deal is definitely getting better all the time.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

9to5Toys Daily: December 01, 2020 – Nest Mini Chr...
SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme PRO SSD beats Black Friday ...
Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad returns to $299 in this po...
Sony launches massive End of Year PSN sale with over 48...
Countdown to the holidays with LEGO’s 2020 Advent Cal...
Amazon offers men’s winter fashion deals from $16...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Pro Camera by M...
Philips Hue Cyber Week sale takes up to 30% off HomeKit...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 65% off

Smartphone Accessories: ESR MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable $7 (50% off), more

From $5 Learn More
Up to 60% off

mophie’s new USB-C PD Powerstation Hub hits $40 (Save 60%), more from $16

$15+ Learn More
Up to 40%

Anker launches biggest sale of the year ahead of Black Friday, deals from $9

From $9 Learn More
Up to $300

SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme PRO SSD beats Black Friday price at $170 (Save up to 44%)

$170 Learn More
$30 off

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad returns to $299 in this post-Cyber Monday deal

$299 Learn More
70% off

Sony launches massive End of Year PSN sale with over 480 games from $3

From $3 Learn More

Countdown to the holidays with LEGO’s 2020 Advent Calendars

Read more Learn More
30% of

Amazon offers men’s winter fashion deals from $16 Prime shipped, today only

From $16 Learn More