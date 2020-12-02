Upgrade your PC with Samsung internal SSDs starting at $60 (Save up to 30%)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 870 QVO 2.5-inch Internal SATA 1TB Solid-State Drive for $89.99 shipped. Usually selling for $130, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, beats our previous mention by $18, and marks a new Amazon low. As one of the more recent additions to Samsung’s lineup of internal SSDs, its 870 QVO series sports 560MB/s transfer speeds and increased reliability from previous-generation models. Perfect for upgrading an old Mac or PC to take advantage of faster boot times and speedier file transfers. Just under 1,300 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more from $60.

Other internal Samsung SSD discounts

Or if it's a new mouse you're after, Logitech's MX Master 2S has returned to all-time low at $50.

Samsung 870 QVO 2.5-inch SSD features:

The 870 QVO is Samsung’s latest 2nd generation QLC SSD with up to 8TB of storage capacity. Dependable storage for PCs and laptops, with performance you can trust. With an expanded SATA interface limit of 560/530 MB/s sequential speeds, the 870 QVO improves random access speed and sustained performance. Intelligent TurboWrite accelerates write speeds and maintains long-term high performance with a larger variable buffer.

