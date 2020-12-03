Calphalon’s Convection Oven doubles as an air fryer, now $120 shipped (Reg. up to $200)

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Calphalon Precision Air Fry Convection Oven for $119.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $200, with similar models fetching around $250 at Amazon, this is up to $80 in savings and the lowest we can find. Like much of Calphalon kitchenware, this one is about as attractive on the countertop as it is useful and versatile. Not only does it act as a typical toaster oven, but it also sports eight preset cooking functions for everything from air frying and baking to roasting, defrosting, and a special pizza setting. The internal dimensions measure out at 12.5- by 13- by 4.47-inches (large enough for a 12-inch pizza) while a removable crumb tray makes for easy clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

For something in the air fry oven category that’s even more affordable, take a look at the Black+Decker Crisp ‘N Bake. It comes in at $71 on Amazon where it carries solid ratings from over 1,800 Amazon customers. While now quite as large overall, you can still fit a 12-inch pizza in there and make use of built-in air fryer settings.

In case you missed it, the best Black Friday Instant Pot deals are actually still live right now starting from $49. But be sure to browse through our home goods deal hub for additional price drops on household essentials, DIY tools, and much more.

More on the Calphalon Air Fry Countertop Oven:

The Calphalon Precision Air Fry Countertop Oven offers versatility with 8 cooking functions in a modern, space-saving design. This premium convection oven features Quartz Heat Technology, which delivers 40% more even heat* for consistent crisping and even browning, and preheats quicker* to save you time. Add a delicious crisp to foods with the Air Fry function or choose from any of the other precision cooking functions including Bake, Toast, Roast, Broil, Bagel, Pizza, and Defrost. The large capacity fits a 12-inch pizza and up to 6 slices of bread, and includes a removable crumb tray for easy cleanup.

