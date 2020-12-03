WORX’s Versacut Compact Circular Saw weighs just 3.5-pounds: $95.50 (Reg. $120)

-
Reg. $120 $95.50

Amazon is offering the WORX WX420L Versacut Compact Circular Saw for $95.75 shipped. That’s $24 off what you’d spend at WORX and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. Despite weighing in at just 3.5-pounds, this compact saw has enough power to take on a boatload of materials. The motor spins its blade 3,500 times per minute, allowing you to slice through most things with ease. This specific model features a built-in laser guide that aims to help you make more accurate cuts going forward. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Some of today’s savings will go a long way when buying this 4-piece saw blade set at $12. You’ll garner a variety of options compatible with your new saw, allowing you to tackle materials like metal, wood, plexiglass, tile, and the list goes on. Blade types include tungsten carbide, high-speed steel, and 60-grit diamond.

Oh, and let’s not forget that RYOBI’s cordless rotary tool is $99 at Home Depot. Today’s offer marks a notable price drop that takes at least $50 off. This unit mirrors what you’d expect from Dremel, but allows you to enjoy a fully-wireless design. Swing by the deal post to learn more.

Worx Versacut Compact Circular Saw features:

  • Wood, aluminum, tile, even vinyl siding—the motor spins the blade at 3500/min so you can slice through most materials with ease
  • The slim design makes the Versacut a circular saw you can operate with just one hand. Full-size circ saws can be cumbersome—just grab this saw and go
  • Once you get used to the straighter cuts you get from using a laser guideline you won’t want to go without one

