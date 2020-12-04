Lavishly stow blankets in Amazon’s Rivet Metal Wire Basket Set: $57 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Modern Metal Wire Basket Set for $57.19 shipped. That’s $13 off the typical rate there and marks the best price currently available. This stylish basket set boasts a premium and modern appearance. You’ll score two storage solutions ranging from 11.75-inches tall and 1-foot in diameter to 13.75-inches in height and 13.75-inches around. These are great for storing everything from blankets to coffee table books, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you only need one, consider grabbing Polarduck’s Cotton Rope Basket at $17. It’s comprised of “eco-friendly and chemical-free cotton” with measurements that work out to 13- by 12- by 11-inches. The two-tone style nicely blends brown with white for a clean appearance that should look great in most spaces.

And if you’re in need of a new dining room table, we’ve got you covered with a fresh deal. Right now you can grab Walker Edison’s Mid-Century Modern 6-Person solution for $223. For comparison, this unit typically sells for $279, leaving buyers with $55 in savings.

Amazon Rivet Modern Basket Set features:

A delightful mix of elegance and streamlined efficiency, this metal wire basket comes in a set of two and is the perfect addition to any living room, dining room, or kitchen. Spruce up your living space and add a bit of organizational structure with these lovely pieces.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!