Samâ€™s Club isÂ offeringÂ a $45 gift card when you sign-up for a new membership. Essentially, youâ€™ll pay $45 for the membership, and receive a $45 gift card, giving you a 12-month Samâ€™s Club access effectivelyÂ FREE.Â Youâ€™ll have to visit a local Samâ€™s Club to pick up the gift card, but you can purchase the membership ahead of time online through this link to reduce the time spent in-store. Once you have the gift card, you can shop using Scan and Go to avoid check-out lines or use Samâ€™s Clubâ€™s curbside pickup option from its app to reduce in-person shopping. Iâ€™m a huge fan of Samâ€™s Club and love the discounts they have there, even on everyday items like clothing, milk, and much more. Ready to take the dive and get a Samâ€™s Club membership for free? Just head on over toÂ this landing pageÂ to sign up and get started.

Now, Samâ€™s Club is full of killer deals, especially for the holidays. Itâ€™s a place where only members can shop, so todayâ€™s deal is the best way to gain access. For a full list of things included with your membership, just stop byÂ this page.

Weâ€™ll have all holiday sales at Samâ€™s Club deals inÂ our handy guide, so be sure to bookmark the page and check back over the next month for all discounts related to the club. Also, youâ€™ll want to check out ourÂ home goods guideÂ for even more ways to save, no membership required.

Terms & Conditions:

Join by January 3, 2021 to receive offer. Offer not valid for Samâ€™s Plus membership. Join now as a new Samâ€™s Club member for $45 (plus tax in some places) and receive an Instant Savings for $45 off a $45 Samâ€™s Club Gift Card. Must visit a physical Samâ€™s Club location to receive Gift Card. Must join online as a new Samâ€™s Club member through the link provided to qualify for this offer. You must be 18 years or older to purchase a membership and membership is subject to qualifications. Membership cards are nontransferable and are valid at all Samâ€™s Club locations nationwide. Walmart and Samâ€™s Club associates are not eligible for the offer. Primary memberships are valid for one year from the date of issue. Instant Savings offers are subject to availability and are valid in U.S. clubs with a U.S. membership, excluding Puerto Rico. Prices shown are pre-tax amounts. State and local laws may require sales tax to be charged on the pre-discounted price. Visit to view our privacy policy. Limit one gift card per primary member. Gift card may not be used to pay for membership fee or select services. Limited availability. No substitutions or rain checks. No cash value. Auto-Renew: By accepting this offer, you authorize annual recurring charges to any card on file for your Samâ€™s Club membership fee(s) plus any applicable taxes at then-current rate every year until you cancel. Visit or a club or call 1-888-746-7726 for full terms or to cancel autorenewal. Visit or see a Club Associate for additional details. Offer valid for limited time only. Allow up to 72 hours for Instant Savings offer to load to new membership card. Offer is available for 60 days after membership activation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!