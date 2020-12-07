FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This mini Bella Waffle Maker is just $8 for today only (Nearly 40% off)

-
Reg. $13 $8

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Bella Mini Waffle Maker for just $7.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $13, today’s offer is nearly 40% in savings and the lowest total we can find. It is also among the most affordable waffle makers out there right now. Perfect for quick and easy breakfasts (or basically any other meal), at just $8, this miniature waffle maker might even be a good stocking stuffer (depending on how big your stockings are anyway). This is a 4-inch personal waffle maker with 350-watts of power and a nice non-stick coating on the inside. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

At just $8, there really aren’t very many alternatives out there. You’ll be lucky to find a waffle maker on Amazon for anywhere near $8 right now outside of the Dash Mini Maker at $10 that won’t ship before Christmas. Although you will have enough left over with your savings today to score a brand new Rubbermaid Spatula to help get the waffles out safely. 

On top of these robot vacuum and Philips Sunrise deals, there’s loads of notable holiday kitchenware discounts on tap today. Those include a host of air fryers starting from $30, the Anova Bluetooth Sous Vide Nano cooker, and plenty of Instant Pot offers from $49. Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more. 

More on Bella Mini Waffle Maker:

Personalize your morning with classic, mini waffles made your way. Topped with syrup, berries, whipped cream, or chicken, the possibilities are endless with this Bella Mini Waffle Maker. Ready indicator light allows for hassle free cooking while the PFOA nonstick coating makes clean up a breeze. The mini and compact design makes storage a breeze.

