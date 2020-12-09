Save up to 23% on LaCie’s portable Rugged USB-C SSDs and more from $75

Amazon currently offers the LaCie Rugged 2TB Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive for $399.99 shipped. Normally fetching $500, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches the all-time low. You can also score the 1TB version for $230, down from $300. Wrapped in LaCie’s signature rugged casing, this portable SSD also sports 1,050MB/s transfer speeds thanks to a built-in NVMe drive. You’ll also benefit from USB-C connectivity for pairing with a Mac or iPad, as well as added IP67 water-resistance and 3-meter drop protection. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,700 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more LaCie storage deals from $75.

Other LaCie rugged storage discounts:

While you’re upgrading the workstation or everyday carry, be sure to swing by our Mac accessories guide. You can currently save on Logitech’s Z623 2.1-Ch. speaker system which is down to $100, as well as these Alienware UltraWides and other monitors at up to $450 off.

LaCie Rugged SSD features:

LaCie Rugged SSD offers filmmakers and DITs a boost in every way thanks to Seagate FireCuda NVMe solid state drive speeds of up to 1050MB/s, extreme IP67-rated water resistance, three-meter drop resistance, and hardware encryption in a palm-sized solution. Enjoy spacious capacity of 1TB and seamless connectivity using the included USB cables for compatibility with Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, and USB 3.0 on both Mac and Windows computers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!