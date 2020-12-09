FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 23% on LaCie’s portable Rugged USB-C SSDs and more from $75

-
Amazonmac accessoriesLaCie
23% off $75+

Amazon currently offers the LaCie Rugged 2TB Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive for $399.99 shipped. Normally fetching $500, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches the all-time low. You can also score the 1TB version for $230, down from $300. Wrapped in LaCie’s signature rugged casing, this portable SSD also sports 1,050MB/s transfer speeds thanks to a built-in NVMe drive. You’ll also benefit from USB-C connectivity for pairing with a Mac or iPad, as well as added IP67 water-resistance and 3-meter drop protection. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,700 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more LaCie storage deals from $75.

Other LaCie rugged storage discounts:

While you’re upgrading the workstation or everyday carry, be sure to swing by our Mac accessories guide. You can currently save on Logitech’s Z623 2.1-Ch. speaker system which is down to $100, as well as these Alienware UltraWides and other monitors at up to $450 off.

LaCie Rugged SSD features:

LaCie Rugged SSD offers filmmakers and DITs a boost in every way thanks to Seagate FireCuda NVMe solid state drive speeds of up to 1050MB/s, extreme IP67-rated water resistance, three-meter drop resistance, and hardware encryption in a palm-sized solution. Enjoy spacious capacity of 1TB and seamless connectivity using the included USB cables for compatibility with Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, and USB 3.0 on both Mac and Windows computers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

LaCie

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild...
Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K Projector drops to $1,500 with H...
August’s Smart Lock drops to new 2020 low at $69 ...
Stock up on face masks and hand sanitizer at Amazon fro...
Amazon’s Greenworks sale promotion takes up to 33...
SodaStream bundles are ready for gifting, now 25% off a...
Amazon 1-day Anker wireless earbud sale with various mo...
Give your AirPods Pro some style with this retro-inspir...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $150

Add LaCie’s Rugged 4TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive to your EDC at $110 (Save 27%)

$110 Learn More
Save $70

WD, SanDisk, + Seagate deals: 512GB microSD $70, 14TB Internal NAS, more up to $70 off

From $70 Learn More
Up to $100

Apple’s new MacBooks and Mac mini see first discounts with these exclusive deals

$663+ Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – PC Gaming: 27-inch 240Hz monitor $500, RTX 2070 Super PC $1,250, more

Learn More
Reg. $449

Build a home media server with Intel’s NUC Mini PC at a new low of $279 (Save 38%)

$279 Learn More
60% off

Joe’s New Balance takes up to 60% off its most popular shoes from $30 shipped

From $30 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild from $43, Cyberpunk 2077 $50, more

$43 Learn More
$300 off

Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K Projector drops to $1,500 with HDR support, Dolby, more

$1,500 Learn More