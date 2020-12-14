FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Gift this Super Mario Activity Book with 800 stickers for $5.50 Prime shipped

Reg. $13 $5.50

Amazon is now offering the Super Mario Official Sticker Book for $5.66 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $5.37 shipped. Regularly up at $13 via Barnes and Noble, it has more recently been fetching around $6.50 and is now matching the Amazon all-time low. This is a 64-page activity book complete with over 800 included stickers. You can complete the activities in the book with some of the stickers, with plenty left over to decorate the game room and the like. This one is great for younger Mushroom Kingdom fans or Nintendo collectors alike. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

At just $5.50 or so, you’ll be hard-pressed to find comparable options for less. However, it might be worth a taking a look at the Super Mario: Bring on the Bad Guys! activity book with 500 included stickers and a slightly lower price tag. This one also carries solid ratings and makes for a great gamer gift this year. 

Speaking of Nintendo we still have some big-time game deals as part of the latest eShop sale and over on Amazon. But be sure to browse through these arriving-before-Christmas PowerA Switch accessory deals from $9 as well as this ongoing offer on the Cyberpunk 2077 hardcover book

More on the Super Mario Official Sticker Book:

Enter a new stage of Super Mario in this full-color activity book starring Nintendo’s classic team of Mario, Luigi, and their friends–plus stickers! Super Mario fans of all ages will love this full-color book featuring Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and all their friends from the Mushroom Kingdom. With tons of awesome activities and stickers, the Super Mario Official Sticker Book will be the most thrilling experience for Super Mario fans since World 1-1!

