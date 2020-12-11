Netrunners can score the Cyberpunk 2077 hardcover book for $24 today (Reg. $36)

Amazon is now offering The World of Cyberpunk 2077 hardcover book for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Listed as arriving before Christmas on Amazon, this is 40% off the original price tag, matching the Amazon all-time low outside of a brief Cyber Monday promo code, and a perfect gift for the gamer on your list. Cyberpunk 2077 is finally out and, while previous-generation consoles are struggling to run it right now, the wait is finally over. This hardcover book is another way to immerse yourself in the dystopian world of Night City with over 190-pages of artwork, information, and more. “Learn all there is to know about the technology of tomorrow and research the cybernetics, weapons, and vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 customers at Amazon where it is a best-seller. More details below.

Another, slightly less expansive way to immerse yourself or a loved one into the world of Cyberpunk 2077 is with The Complete Official Guide at $22.50 or the Cyberpunk 2077 Volume 1: Trauma Team at $18 — an original comic series set in the world of the latest CD Projekt Red open-world game.

You’ll find even more discounted Cyberpunk 2077 gear in the ongoing GameStop holiday sale including Funko POP!, statues, and more. Here’s what you need to know about the limited edition QLED Cyberpunk 2077 TV as well as details on backwards compatibility and next-generation upgrades for the game itself.

Lastly, be sure to dive into today’s roundup for all of the best game deals across every platform and our recap of the 2020 Game Awards.

More on The World Cyberpunk 2077 book:

Step into the year 2077, a world dotted with dystopian metropoles where violence, oppression, and cyberware implants aren’t just common–they’re necessary tools to get ahead. Delve into incisive lore to discover how the economic decline of the United States created a crippling dependence on devious corporations and birthed the Free State of California. Explore the various districts, gangs, and history of Night City. Learn all there is to know about the technology of tomorrow and research the cybernetics, weapons, and vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077.

