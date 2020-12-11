FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nintendo Game Awards sale from $7: Untitled Goose, Mario, Fire Emblem, and more

After seeing some big-time digital sales from Sony and Microsoft, Nintendo has now kicked off its own digital Game Awards sale via the eShop. While some of the titles on sale started to trickle out this morning, landing in our daily roundup, there are plenty more where those came from. From now through December 17, you’ll find up to 33% off a selection of top-tier Switch titles ranging from Zelda Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey to Untitled Goose Game, Katana ZERO, and more. All of which you can download from the comfort of your own home without no shipping times. Head below for a closer look. 

Nintendo Game Awards Sale:

Be sure to head over to this morning’s roundup for even more notable Nintendo Switch game deals. Then dive into some of our hands-on reviews of the latest Switch releases including Super Mario All-Stars, the new Mario Kart Live AR game, and Pikmin 3 Deluxe. The ongoing GameStop holiday sale is also a great place to score some gamer gifts right now starting from $3 or less. 

More on Untitled Goose Game:

Untitled Goose Game is a slapstick-stealth-sandbox, where you are a goose let loose on an unsuspecting village. Make your way around town, from peoples’ back gardens to the high street shops to the village green, setting up pranks, stealing hats, honking a lot, and generally ruining everyone’s day. You can now enjoy Untitled Goose Game with a friend, in a new two-player cooperative mode. Play through the whole game as two horrible geese, honking twice as much, teaming up to plan pranks, and generally ruining everyone’s day, together.

Score a lifetime license to Office Home and Student 201...
Microsoft unveils Flight Simulator for Xbox Series X/S ...
Best Android app deals of the day: RowRow, Relic Seeker...
Netrunners can score the Cyberpunk 2077 hardcover book ...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Book of Demons,...
Today’s best game deals: Astral Chain, Mario Odys...
Give the gift of My Arcade’s Mini PAC-MAN Cabinet...
Early indications show PS5 could be ahead in the next-g...
