Today’s best game deals: Astral Chain, Mario Odyssey, Zelda, Fire Emblem, Smash Bros., more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering a rare deal on Astral Chain for Nintendo Switch at $41.99 in digital form. Regularly $60 and currently matched on the eShop, this is 30% off the going rate and one of the best prices we have tracked. If you have been waiting on a nice price drop to add this one to you Switch library, this is it. Players take control of the protagonist and a special weapon known as a Legion, “building stylish combos by using both characters in tandem.” While uncovering the secrets of the Astral Plane, players will also make use of Legions to solve mysteries and environmental puzzles. Down below, we have some great deals including even more Game Awards sales, Super Mario Odyssey, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Pokémon Sword, Untitled Goose Game, and much more.

