Today’s best game deals: Astral Chain, Mario Odyssey, Zelda, Fire Emblem, Smash Bros., more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering a rare deal on Astral Chain for Nintendo Switch at $41.99 in digital form. Regularly $60 and currently matched on the eShop, this is 30% off the going rate and one of the best prices we have tracked. If you have been waiting on a nice price drop to add this one to you Switch library, this is it. Players take control of the protagonist and a special weapon known as a Legion, “building stylish combos by using both characters in tandem.” While uncovering the secrets of the Astral Plane, players will also make use of Legions to solve mysteries and environmental puzzles. Down below, we have some great deals including even more Game Awards sales, Super Mario Odyssey, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Pokémon Sword, Untitled Goose Game, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Xbox The Game Awards Sale up to 67% off
- PlayStation The Game Awards Sale up to 50% off
- PlayStation End of Year game sale live!
- PlayStation Plus from $33 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Super Mario Odyssey $42 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $42 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Expansion $60 (Reg. $80)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $45 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Sword/Shield Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game $14 (Reg. $20)
- The Outer Worlds $30 (Reg. $60)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $30 (Reg. $40)
- Also matched on PSN
- Persona 5 Royal Ultimate $50 (Reg. $100)
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods $16 (Reg. $20)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate $100 (Reg. $120)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $50 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs Legion $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched an PSN and Xbox digital
- Gears Tactics $30 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom $15 (Reg. $40)
- Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King $5 (Reg. $15)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon now offering Buy 2 Get 1 FREE games
- Incl. Immortals Fenyx Rising, and much more
- Nioh 2 on PS4 $10 (Reg. $40)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Target Buy 2 games get a $50 gift card
- Incl. AC Valhalla, Fenix Rising, more
- Target Switch games Buy One Get One at 50% off
- PlayStation Hits now $10 at Amazon (Reg. $20)
- God of War, HZD Complete, more
- Final Fantasy XII Zodiac Age $20 (Reg. $35+)
- Best Buy Next-Gen titles Buy 2 Get One FREE
- Includes Cyberpunk 2077, much more
- Best Buy Switch games Buy One Get One at 50% off
- Wolfenstein: Alternative History Collection $30 (Reg. $80)
- FIFA 21 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War from $50 (Reg. $60 – $70)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Requiem $10 (Reg. $20)
- UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy $10 (Reg. $20)
- UNCHARTED The Nathan Drake Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Dishonored and Prey $30 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
Early indications show PS5 could be ahead in the next-generation console war
Mario Kart Live review: Nintendo delivers a gaming-changing AR experience for Switch
Halo Infinite launching fall 2021 to give time for polishing gameplay and design
Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Review: Zombies and Nuketown make a comeback
December PlayStation Plus PS4/PS5 freebies: Just Cause 4, Worms Rumble, more
All-new Age of Empires Battle Royale game mode arrives in ‘biggest update’ ever
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!