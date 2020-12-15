Smartphone Accessories: Choetech 18W USB-C PD Wall Charger $8 (45% off), more

Choetech’s official Amazon storefront offers its 18W USB-C PD Wall Charger for $7.72 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $14, today’s offer is good for a 45% price cut, marks the second-best we’ve seen to date, and comes within cents of the all-time low. Choetech’s USB-C PD charger sports a compact design while also being able to dish out 18W of power to connected devices. Perfect for taking advantage of quick refuels with the latest iPhones or upgrading your charging kit for the office or nightstand, this won’t take up much room in the everyday carry either. Over 5,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.
A future-proof fast charger for your devices with Power Delivery, charges your USB C phone or tablet at up to 18W. Compatible with Quick Charge 3.0 use with fast wireless charging pads and docks with usb c charging port. Works excellently for charge all kinds of USB-C mobile device, tablet, and more.
Doesn’t obstruct other outlets, utra compact and lightweight ensure maximum portability wherever you want to go. Built-in smart chip multi-Protect safety system combines high-voltage protection, current regulation, temperature control, to keep you safe. With a small size, the ultra-small design fits effortlessly into any pouch, bag, or pocket. Power has never been this portable.
