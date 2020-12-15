FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: Choetech 18W USB-C PD Wall Charger $8 (45% off), more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesChoetech
50% off $6

Choetech’s official Amazon storefront offers its 18W USB-C PD Wall Charger for $7.72 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $14, today’s offer is good for a 45% price cut, marks the second-best we’ve seen to date, and comes within cents of the all-time low. Choetech’s USB-C PD charger sports a compact design while also being able to dish out 18W of power to connected devices. Perfect for taking advantage of quick refuels with the latest iPhones or upgrading your charging kit for the office or nightstand, this won’t take up much room in the everyday carry either. Over 5,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

A future-proof fast charger for your devices with Power Delivery, charges your USB C phone or tablet at up to 18W. Compatible with Quick Charge 3.0 use with fast wireless charging pads and docks with usb c charging port. Works excellently for charge all kinds of USB-C mobile device, tablet, and more.

Doesn’t obstruct other outlets, utra compact and lightweight ensure maximum portability wherever you want to go. Built-in smart chip multi-Protect safety system combines high-voltage protection, current regulation, temperature control, to keep you safe. With a small size, the ultra-small design fits effortlessly into any pouch, bag, or pocket. Power has never been this portable.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Choetech

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptops fall to new Amazon lows a...
DYMO’s wall-mountable LetraTag 100H Plus Label Ma...
Keurig’s K-Classic Pod Brewer falls to $64.50 ahe...
Amazon’s SKIL, DEWALT, CRAFTSMAN, and WORX tool d...
Bring home UNO for the family at just $3.50 + more boar...
WD’s 4TB My Cloud Pro NAS is ideal for Plex and m...
Fossil’s Collider HR Hybrid Smartwatch strikes ne...
HP’s 14-inch Chromebook packs all-day battery lif...
Show More Comments

Related

Shop now

Satechi launches 20% off holiday sitewide sale on latest chargers and more

20% off Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Belkin 10W Qi Charging Stand $30 (40% off), more

$3 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 74W USB-C PD Charger $28 (50% off), more

$4+ Learn More
80% off

Save up to 80% with Hyper’s biggest ever Black Friday sale: USB-C hubs, portable batteries, more

Shop now! Learn More
46% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W Qi Charging Pad $8 (46% off), more

$6 Learn More
New lows

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptops fall to new Amazon lows at up to $450 off

$450 off Learn More

Green Deals: 3rd Gen. Nest Thermostat + $15 gift card $199, more

Learn More
Save 30%

DYMO’s wall-mountable LetraTag 100H Plus Label Maker slides to $20 (Save 30%)

$20 Learn More