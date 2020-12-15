Nintendo has announced the next batch of Switch Online NES and SNES titles headlined by Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble. This week’s additions to the growing online library of Nintendo classics complete the Donkey Kong Country trilogy Nintendo started back in July, while also bringing a slew of titles from the SNES and NES library of titles. Head below for a closer look and more details on Donkey Kong Country 3 for Switch Online.

Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble initially released back in 1996 as the third entry in the rare-developed DK Country series. And after adding the orignal Donkey Kong Country back in July of this year, followed by Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest in September, Nintendo has now rounded out the trilogy on its Switch Online classic game library.

Donkey Kong Country 3 comes to Switch Online

For those unfamiliar, Donkey Kong Country 3 kicks off as Donkey and Diddy Kong mysteriously go missing, leaving none other than Dixie Kong and “the scrappy, young” Kiddy Kong to save the day. Each with their own abilities and handling, DK3 once again highlights the gorgeous, and well-ahead of its time visuals, but with a new protagonist pair at the helm.

Outside of Donkey Kong Country 3, The December 18 update to the Switch Online NES/SNES library will also get a slew of lesser-known SNES games. Those include The Ignition Factor, Super Valis IV, and Tuff E Nuff, alongside the NES version of the “enigmatic crime caper” Nightshade:

Sutekh has blanketed Metro City under a shroud of crime and corruption. The big crime bosses now answer only to him. To avenge his fallen idol, Mark Gray dons the guise of Nightshade, the last person standing between Sutekh and total control of Metro City. Using a combo of point-and-click and action gameplay styles, stalk the streets of Metro City in search of vengeance.

All of these titles are playable with a Nintendo Switch Online membership ($8 for 3-months, $20 per year, or $35 for the family sub), which also provides things like cloud saves and online multiplayer on titles like Splatoon 2 and others. According to today’s press release, Donkey Kong Country 3, along with the rest of the titles mentioned in this post, will appear on the service later this week on December 18.

Well, for a service that at one point officially stopped adding new titles on a regular basis, Nintendo has done a fairly solid job of keeping things fresh. The additions of Donkey Kong Country 3 and effectively the entire DK Country trilogy is wonderful news for Switch Online members everywhere. While some of the other titles on tap this week might not be as well-known, it’s these deeper cut options that can really make the service’s library feel robust and wide-ranging. Plus, you never know, you might just find a quirky classic that you fall in love with for the first time.

