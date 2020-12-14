Microsoft’s dual screen Surface Duo smartphone returns to all-time low at $200 off

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront offers its unlocked Surface Duo 128GB Android Smartphone for $1,199.99 shipped. Usually fetching $1,400, today’s offer is good for a $200 price cut and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. You can also score the 256GB version for $1,299.99, down from its $1,500 going rate. Delivering a dual AMOLED screen experience, Microsoft Surface Duo packs a unique smartphone experience with a 360-degree hinge in the center. Everything can fold closed like a book, or flipped around for more typical smartphone usage with a single 5.6-inch display. Alongside up to 256GB of storage, there’s USB-C charging, and an 11MP camera. Over 180 customers have left a 4/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Google. Head below for more.

Those looking to get in the folding smartphone game for less can grab the LG G8X Thinq Dual Screen Handset at $450 instead. This offering isn’t quite as eye-catching as the Surface Duo, at least in terms of the overall design. But it does sport a detachable second screen, Snapdragon 855 processor, and 128GB of storage. Learn more in our launch coverage.

If you’d rather go the refurbished route, through the end of the day you can score a selection of Samsung smartphones on sale, including the Galaxy S10 at $410 and more. But then be sure to swing by everything in our Android guide, including the ongoing price cut on Google Pixel 4a 5G at its all-time low of $459.

Microsoft Surface Duo features:

Surface Duo adapts to you. Two ultra-thin, high-resolution touchscreens unfold to open new possibilities on a mobile device. Designed to help you be productive, Surface Duo features multiple modes, the best of Microsoft 365 mobile experiences, every Android app in the Google Play store, and new dual-screen enhanced apps. Now you can view two apps at once or span one across both screens, drag and drop between screens, and make phone calls. Say goodbye to constant app switching.

