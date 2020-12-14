It’s Monday afternoon and that means it’s time to kick the week off with today’s best Android game and app deals. We have seen plenty of notable Android accessories and gaming peripherals go on sale this morning, but it’s time to take a quick break to check out the deal situation at Google Play. We have some notable titles on sale this afternoon including Botanicula, 911 Operator, Evoland, Fiz: Brewery Management Game, Car Expenses Manager Pro, NetX Network Tools PRO, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by a series of refurbished Samsung models starting from $320 to sit alongside an ongoing offer on the Google Pixel 4a 5G. On the wearable side of things, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup is down at new all-time lows that now join deals on Fitbit’s Versa 3 Smartwatch.

Check out these offers on the Razer Kishi Xbox Gamepad for Android and the Assistant-equipped NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro before you dive into the first notable price cut on Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh System. The Anker charging Gold Box is filled with accessories from $8 and you’ll find even more in this morning’s roundup.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Botanicula:

Five friends, little tree creatures, set out on a journey to save the last seed from their home tree which is infested by evil parasites. Relaxed game perfect for hard core gamers, their partners, families and seniors. More than 150 detailed locations to explore. Hundreds of funny animations. Incredible amount of hidden bonuses. Award winning music by Dva.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!