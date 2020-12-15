FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $70 on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active lineup starting at $139

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Samsung smartwatches headlined by the Galaxy Watch Active 2 LTE 44mm style at $329 shipped. Usually selling for $399, today’s offer is good for a $70 discount, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and matches the second-best price to date. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 delivers a wealth of fitness tracking features ranging from exercise tracking to heart rate monitoring and more with a circular touchscreen display backed by an aluminum casing. There’s also cellular connectivity onboard here alongside 5-day battery life. Over 520 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more from $139.

Samsung Galaxy Watch deals:

Those after the latest wearables from Samsung can also save on the Galaxy Watch 3 lineup, which has dropped to new all-time lows across the board. With prices starting at $290, this is a great chance to refresh an aging smartwatch or dive in for the first time. Or if you’re in the iPhone ecosystem, don’t forget that both Apple Watches Series 6 and SE are on sale right now from $250 alongside these Fossil wearables.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Cellular features:

Exercise with confidence using this black Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 smartwatch. The built-in LTE feature keeps you connected and lets you make and receive calls and messages. This silver Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 smartwatch monitors your heart rate continuously and notifies you in case it falls or rises above normal levels.

