FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

SEGA’s Genesis Mini arrives before Christmas at its best price in months: $50 (Save 38%)

-
AmazonApps GamesSEGA
Reg. $80 $50

Amazon is currently offering the SEGA Genesis Mini for $49.99 shipped. Down from its $80 going rate, you’re saving 38% here with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen in over three months. With delivery slated for ahead of Christmas, this is a great way to gift some classic SEGA titles to someone on your list. Alongside the two included controllers, Genesis Mini features 42 different games like Ecco the Dolphin, Castlevania, Sonic the Hedgehog, Altered Beast, and much more. As a #1 best-seller, over 7,600 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re more interested in booting up those old school titles and don’t mind skipping out on the retro hardware, you can save even more by picking up the SEGA Classics bundle for $15. This package outfits your Fire TV with a variety of SEGA’s most popular games like Sonic The Hedgehog, Revenge of Shinobi, and 23 others.

Otherwise, don’t forget that Steam is still offering some 60th anniversary SEGA mini-games for free right now. This promotion is only going to be live for a bit longer, but there’s still time to lock-in some new arcade titles without having to spend a cent.

SEGA Genesis Mini features:

Relive the joy of classic gaming with this SEGA Genesis Mini game console. This replica includes a variety of 40 built-in games such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Castlevania: Bloodlines, Shining Force and Gunstar Heroes to excite fans and first-time players. This plug-and-play SEGA Genesis Mini game console comes with two USB-connected wired controllers and an HDMI cable for compatibility with HDTVs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

SEGA

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon’s Rivet Iron Mirror with Wood Shelf is all...
Save up to 52% on Lenovo Smart Clocks and Assistant dis...
Bodum kitchen accessories up to 55% off: Glasses, kettl...
Last-minute EA Play delay halts Xbox Game Pass for PC c...
Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro discounted $400 as 1T...
Give Apple Fitness+ a try with 2-months for FREE
Aukey’s 1080p webcam upgrades your Zoom game for ...
Expand your MacBook’s potential with this 7-in-1 ...
Show More Comments

Related

48-hours

SEGA’s 60th anniversary mini-games now FREE on Steam for 48-hours only

FREE Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best of Black Friday, Apple Watch SE/Series 6 hit new lows, Sonos speakers from $99, more

Learn More
Reg. $65

Amazon’s Rivet Iron Mirror with Wood Shelf is all yours for $48.50 (Reg. $65)

$48.50 Learn More
52% off

Save up to 52% on Lenovo Smart Clocks and Assistant displays from $24

$24+ Learn More
55% off

Bodum kitchen accessories up to 55% off: Glasses, kettles, grinders, more from $8.50

from $8.50 Learn More

Last-minute EA Play delay halts Xbox Game Pass for PC catalog expansion until 2021

Learn More
$400 off

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro discounted $400 as 1TB model goes on sale

$2,399 Learn More
Get fit

Give Apple Fitness+ a try with 2-months for FREE

FREE Learn More