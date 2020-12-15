SEGA’s Genesis Mini arrives before Christmas at its best price in months: $50 (Save 38%)

Amazon is currently offering the SEGA Genesis Mini for $49.99 shipped. Down from its $80 going rate, you’re saving 38% here with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen in over three months. With delivery slated for ahead of Christmas, this is a great way to gift some classic SEGA titles to someone on your list. Alongside the two included controllers, Genesis Mini features 42 different games like Ecco the Dolphin, Castlevania, Sonic the Hedgehog, Altered Beast, and much more. As a #1 best-seller, over 7,600 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re more interested in booting up those old school titles and don’t mind skipping out on the retro hardware, you can save even more by picking up the SEGA Classics bundle for $15. This package outfits your Fire TV with a variety of SEGA’s most popular games like Sonic The Hedgehog, Revenge of Shinobi, and 23 others.

Otherwise, don’t forget that Steam is still offering some 60th anniversary SEGA mini-games for free right now. This promotion is only going to be live for a bit longer, but there’s still time to lock-in some new arcade titles without having to spend a cent.

SEGA Genesis Mini features:

Relive the joy of classic gaming with this SEGA Genesis Mini game console. This replica includes a variety of 40 built-in games such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Castlevania: Bloodlines, Shining Force and Gunstar Heroes to excite fans and first-time players. This plug-and-play SEGA Genesis Mini game console comes with two USB-connected wired controllers and an HDMI cable for compatibility with HDTVs.

