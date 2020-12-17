Harman Kardon’s Aura Studio 3 Speaker returns to all-time low at $240 (Save 20%)

Amazon offers the Harman Kardon Aura Studio 3 Speaker for $239.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Down from $300, you’re saving 20% with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low set once before and marking the best we’ve seen in three months. Harman Kardon’s Aura Studio 3 manages to stand out from other speakers on the market with a unique transparent dome design that pairs with internal ambient lighting. Alongside the brand’s signature sound quality with 360-degree playback, there’s a 100W speaker array to power the experience alongside Bluetooth connectivity. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below the fold for additional details.

If you’re looking to bring home the Harman Kardon signature sound but don’t mind ditching the more unique design, going with its Onyx Studio 6 is a notable way to save some extra cash. This Bluetooth speaker delivers similar Harman Kardon audio, but with a portable design and IPX7 water-resistance in tow. While it won’t double as a piece of home decor like the featured model, the $183 price tag of the Onyx Studio 6 makes it a compelling alternative.

Harman Kardon Aura Studio 3 features:

Elevate your home with the timeless, iconic design of the Harman Kardon Aura Studio 3 for 360 degrees of beautiful sound. A stunning Bluetooth speaker that looks as good as it sounds. It pairs room-filling audio with integrated ambient light effects, a water wave ripple movement to experience your music in a new, visually dynamic way. With a domed design as understated as its small footprint, this piece blends in beautifully with your décor, in any room of your home

