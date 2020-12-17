Smartphone Accessories: Tribit XSound Surf Bluetooth Speaker $19 (Save 24%), more

Tribit Direct (100% positive all-time feedback from 7,200+) via Amazon is currently offering its XSound Surf Bluetooth Speaker for $19.12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Price automatically drops at checkout. Down from its $25 going rate, you’re saving 24% with today’s offer coming within cents of the all-time low and marking the second-best we’ve seen to date. This compact portable Bluetooth speaker delivers an IPX7 waterproof housing alongside 10-hour playback. Tribit also includes USB-C charging as well as a 12W internal audio system here on its XSound Surf offering. You can even pair two of the speakers together for stereo playback. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,200 customers.
When it comes to Bluetooth speakers, not many have the stellar combo of features as the XSound Surf that come at such an attractive value. Turn heads with the sleek, understated design – then turn them again when you power the speaker on and people hear what they can really do! Plus, you’re sure to make a splash when you’re at the pool or at the beach, thanks to the stellar IPX7 waterproof design so you don’t have to stop the music when it’s time to get wet!
You wouldn’t normally expect a huge amount of sound from such a small audio device, but the XSound Surf Bluetooth speaker is sure to be a pleasant surprise. On every track you’ll be able to hear the full, natural sound and impressively low bass.
