Elgato’s Wave:3 Microphone falls to new all-time low at $132 (Reg. $160)

Amazon offers the Elgato Wave:3 USB Condenser Microphone for $131.99 shipped. While you’d normally pay $160, today’s offer amounts to $28 in savings, marks one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Whether your Zoom calls could just use an audio boost or you want to upgrade a streaming setup, the Elgato Wave:3 microphone is worth a look. Its USB connectivity pairs with a tight cardioid polar pattern, proprietary distortion reduction, and a built-in mount. There’s also a multi-function button wheel on the front that can be customized to perform various action. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review, and shoppers tend to agree after leaving a 4.7/5 star rating from over 675 customers. Head below for more.

If you’re in search of a more affordable option for upgrading your streaming or recording kit, the Blue Snowball iCE Condenser Microphone will run you $50 at Amazon. It notably features the same USB design, but the lower-end price point does sacrifice a bit on audio fidelity. The $82 price difference also means you’ll miss out on the built-in shock mount and some of the more premium inclusions of the Wave:3, but will save quite a decent amount of cash by comparison.

Then head over to our PC gaming guide for some additional ways to elevate your setup. You can still save on a collection of components from $66 for building out a PC for the first time or to upgrade an existing rig, not to mention these HyperX accessories deals from $25.

Elgato Wave:3 Microphone features:

Wave 3 is a premium microphone and digital mixing solution that fuses plug and play convenience with broadcast-grade circuitry. Never clip again thanks to proprietary anti-distortion technology. And combine all your audio sources, plus create two independent mixes — one for you, one for your audience — with the Wave Link app.

