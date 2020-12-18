FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LEGO’s Minecraft Crafting Box 3.0 falls to $56 (Save 20%), more from $32

Walmart currently offers the LEGO Minecraft The Crafting Box 3.0 for $56 shipped. Also available at Amazon, but with delayed shipping. Typically fetching $70, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This 564-piece set brings Minecraft into the LEGO world with the same emphasis on being able to build your own creation as the game. While there’s instructions for three different models here, the kit features a variety of modular builds that can be rearranged into various designs. There’s also five minifigures included here as well, with Steve, Alex, and a Creeper being joined by a brick-built pig and a zombie. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more LEGO deals from $32.

Other notable LEGO deals:

Then be sure to check out these LEGO stocking stuffer deals that are live from $12 as well as this impressive 5,000-piece LEGO Razer Crest model. Our holiday countdown also continues in our coverage of LEGO’s Advent Calendars, and you’ll find plenty of other gifts for the kids in our toy guide.

LEGO Minecraft Crafting Box 3.0 features:

LEGO Minecraft The Crafting Box 3.0 21161 brings the fun excitement of Minecraft into the real world with a diverse set of LEGO construction bricks and pieces. The Crafting Box set is bursting with Minecraft ideas and inspiration. With popular characters from the game – Steve, Alex, a Creeper, a pig and a zombie – and a host of fun features – from a TNT launcher to a Creeper confrontation.

