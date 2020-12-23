FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Award-winning Hidden Folks for iOS/Apple TV is great for the whole family, now $2 (Reg. $5)

Reg. $5 $2

On top of the absolutely massive collection of top-tier price drops we are tracking right now, Hidden Folks for iOS/Apple TV has now hit its 2020 low at $1.99. Regularly $5, today’s offer is the lowest price we have tracked on the App Store since way back in December of last year. Think of this one as a Where’s Waldo-like experience with interactive elements you can enjoy with the whole family. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 10,000 users. Head below for more details. 

Hidden Folks — previous App Store Game of the Year winner — is a great experience whether you’re on your own or looking to keep the family busy over the holidays. It features 32-hand drawn scenes, 300+ targets to find, 500+ unique interactions, as well as three color modes (normal, sepia, and night mode). The game was updated earlier this year and is ready for all your iOS devices or on the big screen over the holidays via Apple TV.

But as we mentioned above, there is a gigantic list of iOS app deals live right now.

Hidden Folks: $2 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Alto’s Odyssey, War of Mine, Agent A, ProShot, more

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $35, Sonic Mania $10, more

More details on Hidden Folks:

Search for hidden folks in hand-drawn, interactive, miniature landscapes. Unfurl tent flaps, cut through bushes, slam doors, and poke some crocodiles! Rooooaaaarrrr!!!!! A strip of targets shows you what to look for. Click on a target for a hint, and find enough to unlock the next area.

