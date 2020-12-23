Save up to 50% on Logitech LIGHTSYNC gaming mice and keyboards, more from $12

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Keyboard for $179.99 shipped. Down from $230, you’re saving 22% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low set just twice before. As one of Logitech’s more recent additions to its stable of battlestation peripherals, its G915 TKL Keyboard sports a wireless design powered by the brand’s Lightspeed connectivity. There’s an aircraft-grade aluminum build alongside RGB LIGHTSYNC illumination, 40-hour battery life, and low-profile mechanical switches. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 860 customers and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more from $15.

Then once you’ve taken care of the peripherals, we’re seeing some of the best prices to date on Samsung’s Odyssey G7 240Hz Monitors right now from $630. That’s alongside everything else in our PC gaming guide, including this up to 60% off Razer sale from $20.

Logitech G915 Lightspeed Keyboard features:

G915 TKL is a new class of wireless mechanical gaming keyboard with three selections of low-profile GL switches and pro-grade 1 ms LIGHTSPEED wireless. Capable of delivering 40 hours of non-stop gaming on a full charge.. Fully customizable per-key, LIGHTSYNC RGB technology also reacts to in-game action, audio and screen color as you choose.

