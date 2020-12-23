FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s Odyssey G7 240Hz Monitors fall to second-best prices yet from $630

Reg. $800 $630+

Amazon is currently offering Samsung’s Odyssey G7 Curved Gaming Monitors from $629.99 shipped for the 27-inch version. Down from $700, you’re saving $70 here with today’s offer marking the second-best price to date as well as the lowest we’ve seen in months. You can also score the 32-inch model for $749.99, down from $800 and marking the second-best to date. Samsung’s latest gaming monitors deliver 1440p QLED panels alongside 240Hz refresh rates, HDR 600 support, and a 1000R curved design. You’ll also find both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support, as well as Infinity Core RGB lighting on the back. HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB 3.0 ports complete the package. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,200 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Ditch the higher-end refresh rates found above and go with Samsung’s 32-inch Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor instead. This offering delivers the same 1440p resolution on both of the featured models, but steps down to a 144Hz refresh rate, which is still plenty capable for gaming and the like. And for $350, it won’t set you back as much either.

Those looking for discounted monitors geared towards workstation use will want to check out these ongoing LG display deals. With prices starting at $167, you’ll notably be able to save on LG’s 34-inch Ergo UltraWide and a few other models, as well. Then hit up our PC gaming guide for price drops on all of the other gear you’ll need to complete the battlestation.

Samsung Odyssey G7 monitor features:

Bringing the same 240hz refresh rate, 1ms response times, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support and Infinity Core lighting of the G9 – the G7 is the perfect choice for those who want the future of gaming monitors, in a more traditional size.

