Save up to 60% on Razer gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, more from $20

Amazon offers the Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $50, you’re saving 60% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10 and marking a new all-time low. Razer’s DeathAdder Essential is centered around a 6,400DPI sensor that makes it just as capable for using as your daily driver as it is for gaming. On top of five programs buttons, there’s also rubber side grips and an ergonomic design that ensures your hand stays comfortable throughout extended gaming sessions. Over 25,700 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, earning it #1 best-seller status at Amazon. Head below for more.

Over in our PC gaming guide, you’ll find plenty of other ways to elevate your setup headlined by a new all-time low on Elgato’s Wave:3 Microphone at $132. But we’re also seeing various gaming PC components from $66 on sale, as well.

The Razer DeathAdder Essential retains the classic ergonomic form that’s been a hallmark of previous Razer DeathAdder generations. Its sleek and distinct body is designed for comfort, allowing you to maintain high levels of performance throughout long gaming marathons, so you’ll never falter in the heat of battle.

