Microsoft’s Arctic Camo Xbox Wireless Controller falls to just $39 (Reg. up to $70)

Walmart is now offering the Arctic Camo Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller for $39 shipped. Regularly $70 from Microsoft and currently fetching $60+ at Amazon, today’s offer is within a couple bucks of the best Black Friday prices and the lowest total we can find. Whether you’re looking for another affordable gamepad for couch co-op (works on Xbox One and Series X/S) or to fill out your collection, today’s price is a solid one. Featuring a rugged grey, white, and translucent camouflage pattern, it might not be one of the new Core models but it has all of the most important features otherwise. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,300 Amazon customers. More vitals below.

But if it’s just a quick and easy extra gamepad for Xbox One or the guest room you’re after, take a look at the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox One. It sells for $25 Prime shipped on Amazon where it carries stellar ratings from nearly 17,000 customers. It will tether you to your console, but it is a much more affordable way to upgrade your couch co-op game. Give this deal we just spotted on 8Bitdo’s Lite Bluetooth Gamepad a look as well.

While we are talking Xbox controllers, here’s everything you need to known about Steam support for the Series X gamepads. You’ll also want to check out the new limited-edition Mandalorian Xbox controllers and our hands-on video review of the Razer Kaira Pro and Wolverine V2.

All of today’s best game deals can be found in the usual place. There are deals on titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Sonic Mania, The Last of Us Part II, Super Mario Odyssey, Ghost of Tsushima, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and more.

More on the Arctic Camo Xbox Wireless Controller:

Equip yourself with the Xbox Wireless Controller – Arctic Camo Special Edition, featuring a rugged white, grey, and translucent camouflage pattern. An etched trigger grip gives you extra control, and button mapping allows you to customize your gear just the way you like it. Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm stereo headset jack, and with Bluetooth® technology, play your favorite games on Windows 10 PCs, laptops, and mobile devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!