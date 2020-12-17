FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Microsoft unveils pair of limited-edition Mandalorian Xbox controllers

With the second season of The Mandalorian coming to a close, Microsoft is getting in on the hype by showcasing a pair of new limited-edition gamepads inspired by the series. With two eye-catching designs inspired by the popular Disney+ series, you’ll want to head below for a closer look at the unique gamepads and for all of the details on adding the Mandalorian Xbox controllers to your collection.

Check out these Mandalorian Xbox controllers

Taking to its official Xbox Twitter this morning, Microsoft unveiled a new collaboration with Star Wars on a pair of limited-edition gamepads. Decked out in designs inspired by The Mandalorian, there are two custom releases for Xbox gamers to feast their eyes on.

Inspired by two of the series’ most popular characters, the Mandalorian Xbox controllers feature orange and teal paint jobs that pair with iconography of The Child and Mando himself. Aside from the custom Mandalorian paint job, these are your standard Xbox Series X controllers with all of the features you’d expect for the latest from Microsoft. And even though we’ve seen gamepads inspired by the series before, these are certainly the most eye-catching ones to date.

This won’t be the first time that Microsoft is taking to Twitter in order to drum up some hype around its latest releases. Just before the Xbox Series X itself launched, we saw the release of a limited-edition refrigerator shaped like the gaming machine. But now with reports that Sony is clearly ahead in the next-generation console wars, it makes sense that Microsoft is leveraging some Mandalorian hype to promote its own release.

Win the limited-edition controllers for yourself

Rather than releasing a limited number of these exclusive controllers, Microsoft will be handing them out to a lucky winner. So, unfortunately, there’s no way to buy these Mandalorian Xbox controllers. In order to enter the raffle to secure the unique Star Wars accessories for your gaming setup, just go follow the official Xbox Twitter account and retweet this tweet to lock in your entry. The sweepstakes ends on December 28, and all of the rules can be found here, otherwise.

This is the way.Follow @Xbox and RT with #TheMandalorianXboxSweepstakes for a chance to win controllers inspired by @TheMandalorian.No purchase req. Open to residents of 50 US (+D.C.), 18+. Ends 7pm PT 12/28/20. Rules: https://t.co/D9Dbrd2Kty pic.twitter.com/gzFNW1CSQn— Xbox (@Xbox) December 17, 2020

9to5Toys’ Take

Microsoft has channeled Star Wars vibes in the past for its Xbox controllers, but the new Mandalorian styles are easily some of the coolest custom gamepads out there — especially when it comes to official releases. The design on both the Baby Yoda and Mando controllers are eye-catching in their own rights and certainly stand out from any of the off the shelf controllers out there now. The only thing that could have made this unveil better would be if Sony had stuck up the same promotion for a pair of custom DualSense controllers like this.

If you don’t end up winning the gamepads for yourself, you can also check out this Beskar armor-inspired Xbox controller that brings similar Mandalorian vibes to your gaming setup.

