Amazon Rivet furniture sale takes up to 45% off, pricing starts at $27

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled quite a few Rivet furniture discounts up to 45% off. Our favorite is the Amazon Rivet Campbell Mid-Century Coffee Table for $158.11 shipped. That’s $66 off what it’s averaged over the last six months and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $12. This mid-century coffee table boasts a two-toned look that’s ready to refresh nearly any space. It’s upheld by “vintage tapered legs” and spans 51.2- by 24- by 17-inches. Quick and easy assembly should ensure that you’re up and running in 15- to 30-minutes. Ratings are still rolling in, but Amazon’s Rivet furniture lineup is reputable. Continue reading to find more furniture deals priced from $27.

More furniture deals:

Take coziness to the next level with the deal we spotted on a wall-mountable smart heater. It’s now available for $95.50, a price that shaves $34 off and ushers in a new Amazon low. This unit is ready to heat a room that runs cold and can help you save power by focusing you home’s energy usage on a single area of home. A built-in thermostat allows you to set and forget your desired temperature.

Amazon Rivet Campbell Coffee Table features:

Tall tapered legs add visual interest to this casual, 2-toned coffee table with a vintage flair that fits well in small spaces. The pull drawer provides necessary storage for those on the go, while the engineered and solid wood construction offer a lasting durability.

