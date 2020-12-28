FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 65W USB-C PD GaN Charger $25 (33% off)

Aukey Store US via Amazon offers its Omnia 65W USB-C PD GaN Charger for $25.49 shipped. Usually selling for $38, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings and matches the all-time low set only twice before. If you unwrapped a bunch of new tech this Christmas, picking up Aukey’s GaN charger is a great way to keep it all charged with a 2-port design. On top of the 65W USB-C PD port for refueling the latest iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, and more, there’s also a 2.4A USB-A slot to help with refueling accessories and the like. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Omnia GaN Chip: Charge faster with smaller, lighter-weight chargers from AUKEY’s Omnia series – the world’s smallest PD chargers ever. Through industry-leading gallium nitride (GaN) GaNFast technology, enjoy high-powered charging for your smartphone and laptop from a product no bigger than a standard phone charger

When a single device is connected to the second port, this AUKEY USB PD charger with Dynamic Detect provides access to the full power of the charger. For more than one device, Dynamic Detect ensures effective simultaneous charging by intelligently distributing this power.

