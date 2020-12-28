Store leftovers/dried food in style: Rubbermaid 10-pc. container set now $42 (Reg. up to $80)

Amazon has the 10-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance Pantry Airtight Food Storage Container Set on sale for $41.95 shipped. Also matched at Walmart where it regularly fetches at $80. At Amazon, this set generally sells for between $45 and as much as $59, with today’s offer being within a couple bucks of the 2020 low. This popular set contains 10 containers and lids (20-pieces total) perfect for leftovers, but they also look good enough for the pantry or dried foods on display in the kitchen. The snap-on, air-tight lids are complemented by the freezer, microwave, and top-rack dishwasher-safe design and a stackable form-factor. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

If it’s just some basic leftover containers you need, take a look at the 30-piece set of Rubbermaid Easy Find Vented Lid Food Storage Containers at under $26 shipped on Amazon. This set includes significantly more containers and are similarly ready for the dishwasher or freezer. They might not look as fancy, but they will get the job done for a fraction of the price of today’s lead deal. You’ll also find the similar 21-piece set on sale for $20 Prime shipped if the 30-count is overkill.

More on the Rubbermaid Brilliance Container Set:

Rubbermaid Modular Food Storage Containers can hold pasta, baking ingredients, or other pantry staples; save space and keep pantry organized

Great for pet food; easy to clean and scoop food from, and tight lids keep out moisture and humidity

Lids snap tight to help keep food fresh

Containers stack for compact storage

Thick, durable container walls for everyday use

Freezer-safe, top-rack dishwasher-safe, and BPA-free

