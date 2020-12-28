FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score a new 4-slice toaster at the Amazon all-time low: $48 shipped (Today only, Reg. $60+)

-
AmazonHome GoodsBUYDEEM
Reg. $60+ $48

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the BUYDEEM 4-Slice Toaster for $47.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $80, it usually sells in the $60 range and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring a retro stainless steel or pale green finish, this model has four 1.4-inch wide slots, self-centering guides, seven toast shade settings, and a pair of independent levers for each side. Another nice touch is the bagel setting, which will heat up both sides initially and then finish the job on just the cut edge. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Just for comparison sake, a very similar KitchenAid model is on sale for $50 right now at Amazon. But for something even more affordable, forgo the 4-slot design for Amazon’s 2-Slice Extra-Wide Slot Toaster at $23 Prime shipped. It carries stellar ratings from over 14,000 and will save you nearly 50% over today’s lead deal. 

The home goods deals continue today with a host of juicers and blenders at up to $170 off alongside this ongoing AmazonBasics kitchenware sale. But you’ll find a whole lot more in our home goods deal hub, just don’t forget to check out the KFConsole gaming rig while you’re at it. 

More on the BUYDEEM 4-Slice Toaster:

  • Bagel Expert – True bagel toasting function, heats up both sides of the bagel initially, then only toasts the cutting side of the bagel. Enjoy your crispy cutting side bagel!
  • Extra Wide Slots – 4 wide (1.4”) slots with self-centering guides, perfect for different kinds of slices.
  • 7 Toast Shade Settings – 7 browning controls for 5 basic functions with LED indicators. Satisfies all your daily toasting needs.

