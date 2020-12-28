Juicers and blenders up to $170 off in-time for the new year: Omega, Ninja, more from $30

Today only, Woot is offering up to 42% off juicers and blending systems. One standout is the Omega Horizontal Masticating Juicer for $209.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly closer to $380 at Amazon where it is currently on sale for $320 and has never gone below $230. Today’s offer is up to $170 in savings and the lowest price we can find. If you’re into making your own cold press juices for maximum “enzyme and antioxidant” extraction, today’s lead deal is worth a closer look. Alongside its massive impressive 15-year warranty, this model uses a low speed technique to ensure there is minimal heat build-up (unlike most typical blenders) making it a great option for juices, cooking your own baby food, nut butter, and much more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

But if you don’t take your nutrient extraction all that seriously, one of these handy 11-piece Magic Bullet systems might do the trick. At just a fraction of the price, this personal-sized machine is ideal for your daily smoothie/protein shake and can also take care of the dips and sauces. It’s clearly not as powerful overall, but at $29, it’s worth a look.

Head over to the rest of today’s juicer and blender sale for additional options starting from $30 Prime shipped. You’ll find various models from Ninja, Omega, KitchenAid, and more. Then check out this post-Christmas AmazonBasics kitchenware sale and our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Omega Horizontal Masticating Juicer:

INDUSTRY LEADING 15-YEAR Coverage on parts and performance

HEALTHY AND DELICIOUS JUICES Extracts the maximum amount of nutrients vitamins taste and juice from minimum amounts of fruits vegetables leafy greens and wheatgrass

BOOST YOUR IMMUNITY – Cold press juicing is one of the most effective ways to easily access nutritious enzymes and antioxidants that boost immunity and enhance overall health.

LONGER LASTING JUICES – Using a low speed of 80 RPMs results in minimal heat buildup and oxidation promoting healthy enzymes

