Juicers and blenders up to $170 off in-time for the new year: Omega, Ninja, more from $30

Reg. $300+ From $30

Today only, Woot is offering up to 42% off juicers and blending systems. One standout is the Omega Horizontal Masticating Juicer for $209.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly closer to $380 at Amazon where it is currently on sale for $320 and has never gone below $230. Today’s offer is up to $170 in savings and the lowest price we can find. If you’re into making your own cold press juices for maximum “enzyme and antioxidant” extraction, today’s lead deal is worth a closer look. Alongside its massive impressive 15-year warranty, this model uses a low speed technique to ensure there is minimal heat build-up (unlike most typical blenders) making it a great option for juices, cooking your own baby food, nut butter, and much more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

But if you don’t take your nutrient extraction all that seriously, one of these handy 11-piece Magic Bullet systems might do the trick. At just a fraction of the price, this personal-sized machine is ideal for your daily smoothie/protein shake and can also take care of the dips and sauces. It’s clearly not as powerful overall, but at $29, it’s worth a look. 

Head over to the rest of today’s juicer and blender sale for additional options starting from $30 Prime shipped. You’ll find various models from Ninja, Omega, KitchenAid, and more. Then check out this post-Christmas AmazonBasics kitchenware sale and our home goods deal hub for even more. 

More on the Omega Horizontal Masticating Juicer:

  • INDUSTRY LEADING 15-YEAR Coverage on parts and performance
  • HEALTHY AND DELICIOUS JUICES Extracts the maximum amount of nutrients vitamins taste and juice from minimum amounts of fruits vegetables leafy greens and wheatgrass
  • BOOST YOUR IMMUNITY – Cold press juicing is one of the most effective ways to easily access nutritious enzymes and antioxidants that boost immunity and enhance overall health.
  • LONGER LASTING JUICES – Using a low speed of 80 RPMs results in minimal heat buildup and oxidation promoting healthy enzymes

